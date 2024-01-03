Homage ​ - Premier Orchestra - Sacramento Youth Symphony





The Sacramento Youth Symphony Premier Orchestra presents Homage. The 70-piece orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Ryan Murray, will present all four movements from Vasily Kalinnikov’s spectacular but rarely-performed Symphony No. 1. Other works include selections from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet and the first movement of Beethoven’s heroic Piano Concerto No. 5 (also known as the Emperor Concerto), featuring one of our annual concerto competition winners, pianist Michael Wang.





Parking info: https://www.csus.edu/administration-business-affairs/hornet-tickets/music-tickets.html