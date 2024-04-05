Olde Homestead Golf Club 10 Year Unlimited Membership Raffle

All Proceeds benefit the Northwestern Lehigh Firefighters Foundation! $100 Donation • Ten Year Unlimited Membership! • Unlimited Use of the Practice Facility • Unlimited Use of the Par 3 Course • Unlimited Use of the 18-Hole Course • Transferable Membership (3 times total) • Advanced Tee Time Booking Options • Golf Shop Discounts • Discounted entry fees for select club events • USGA GHIN Handicap • Ability to participate in Golf Association of Philadelphia events (GAP) Winner will be randomly selected by the Secretary of the Northwestern Lehigh Firefighter Foundation at the inaugural picnic at Ontelauanee Park on May 4, 2024! Not available to be used in outside run tournaments or outings. Not available when we are closed for weather or events.

All Proceeds benefit the Northwestern Lehigh Firefighters Foundation! $100 Donation • Ten Year Unlimited Membership! • Unlimited Use of the Practice Facility • Unlimited Use of the Par 3 Course • Unlimited Use of the 18-Hole Course • Transferable Membership (3 times total) • Advanced Tee Time Booking Options • Golf Shop Discounts • Discounted entry fees for select club events • USGA GHIN Handicap • Ability to participate in Golf Association of Philadelphia events (GAP) Winner will be randomly selected by the Secretary of the Northwestern Lehigh Firefighter Foundation at the inaugural picnic at Ontelauanee Park on May 4, 2024! Not available to be used in outside run tournaments or outings. Not available when we are closed for weather or events.

More details...