Cancelled - Guitarist Tom Bellizia Mixes It Up

We regret that this concert with Tom Bellizia has been canceled due to illness - Tom came down with covid last week, and though he is recovering well it's not time for a show just yet. We look forward to welcoming him back soon.





Collage won't be silent by any means, though - we're presenting a jazz pianist with a fun and interactive show on Thursday evening. James Kocher comes to us from Santa Monica Collage, where he's studying both music and physics, and we think you'll really enjoy his engaging performance.





More info and RSVPs are available here: https://events. collageartculture.com/t3b





Tom Bellizia has been performing around greater Los Angeles for over thirty years, and is renowned for his versatility, playing classical guitar, Latin, flamenco, jazz, blues, and other styles with virtuosity and showmanship. For this free First Thursday show, he’ll present tunes from across his repertoire, including original material. Come hear a master explore styles of music from across the globe and the centuries!









Collage is a 49-seat nonprofit art gallery and concert space with excellent acoustics and a high quality sound system. We are located less than one and a half miles from the south end of the Harbor Freeway, and there are public lots on 7th Street and behind the building across the street. Street parking in our area is free after 6 PM and all day Sunday. There is a bus stop one block from our door with frequent service to downtown Long Beach, Downtown LA, and other destinations.





Collage: A Place for Art & Culture

731 South Pacific Avenue

San Pedro, CA, 90731

424-450-8239

collageartculture.org