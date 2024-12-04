Jewish SoHo Walking Tour

The history of the SOHO Cast-Iron Historic District, from Canal Street to Houston Street and West Broadway to Crosby Street, is as diverse as can be. From a pristine meadow, to affluent housing, to an entertainment district with numerous brothels, to a manufacturing center with hundreds of cast-iron masterpieces, to an urban wasteland slated for demolition, to an artist enclave and finally to a shopping Mecca with upscale boutiques. And through all that, it was also home to three of the oldest Jewish congregations and Synagogues in New York City, the early garment district, the first Broadway musical which influenced the Yiddish theater and the makers of very famous Kosher and Passover wine.





Join educator and urban historian Bradley Shaw as he takes you through this great, walkable neighborhood with beautiful architecture and upscale, exclusive shopping including one of the most exclusive luxury Judaica stores in NYC. Bradley was born on the Lower East Side, has a BA in History and Education from Brooklyn College, and is a licensed NYC tour guide. He shares with us his love of the neighborhood and passion for its history. He has been a docent, walking tour guide and manager at the Museum at Eldridge Street for more than six years, in addition to doing walking tours for the LESJC, Context Travel and his own company NY History Tours.