Puyallup South Auction 2024 ( Wendy Young)

Puyallup South Cooperative was established in 1975 with the vision to provide an educational environment where parents would share in their child's early learning experiences. Our preschool is parent organized and operated with the guidance of the Home and Family Life Department of Bates Technical College, the dedication and vision of our outstanding teachers, and the collaboration and support of the families and community who truly embody the "cooperativespirit." We are proud to have created a secure and nurturing environment for our children and parents for more than 45 years.