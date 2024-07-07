Managing Emotions and Anxiety

The ticket covers tuition plus Lama Samten's book Happiness From Day to Day and includes shipping. If you are able please consider an additional donation to Paramita Center Southeast, a 501c3 dedicated to promoting meditation and Tibetan Buddhist philosophy. NOTE that partial and full scholarships for tuition are available if needed - contact us for information

The ticket covers tuition plus Lama Samten's book Happiness From Day to Day and includes shipping. If you are able please consider an additional donation to Paramita Center Southeast, a 501c3 dedicated to promoting meditation and Tibetan Buddhist philosophy. NOTE that partial and full scholarships for tuition are available if needed - contact us for information

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