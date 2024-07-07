Paramita Center Southeast

Hosted by

Paramita Center Southeast

About this event

Managing Emotions and Anxiety

1918 Union Ave Studio 209 B

Chattanooga, TN 37404, USA

Tuition and book
$65
The ticket covers tuition plus Lama Samten's book Happiness From Day to Day and includes shipping. If you are able please consider an additional donation to Paramita Center Southeast, a 501c3 dedicated to promoting meditation and Tibetan Buddhist philosophy. NOTE that partial and full scholarships for tuition are available if needed - contact us for information
Add a donation for Paramita Center Southeast

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!