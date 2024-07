The Mindset Mental Makeover event is dedicated to supporting women veterans, the wives or significant others of veterans, the mothers and daughters of veterans, women caregivers of veterans, and women who advocate for positive mental health. This event aims to provide a day of empowerment, education, and community building, focusing on mental health and well-being.





We appreciate your Sponsorship/Donation!





The Compassion Tribe of

Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc.