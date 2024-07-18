BA.REdefined Auction - ROUND 3

Vintage Charm: Baby Quilt & Classic Little Golden Books Set
$50
Baby Quilt: Embrace nostalgia with this beautifully crafted baby quilt (made by a BARE Grandma!) featuring 1930’s reproduction fabrics. Measuring 38” square, this charming quilt is perfect for keeping your little one cozy and warm. The quilt is machine quilted for durability and can be easily cared for as it is machine washable. Its intricate design and soft, comforting fabric make it a delightful addition to any nursery.
Classic Little Golden Books Set: Enhance storytime with this set of 5 beloved Little Golden Books. These timeless tales have been cherished by generations of children and continue to captivate young readers with their engaging stories and colorful illustrations. The set includes a selection of classic titles that will spark imagination and create lasting memories for both children and parents alike.
This delightful package combines the warmth of a handmade baby quilt with the magic of classic children's literature, offering a unique and cherished gift for a special little one in your life
Enchanting Dragonfly Delight: Handmade Lap Quilt
$150
Dive into a world of whimsy and wonder with this exquisite handmade Dragonfly Lap Quilt. Measuring 57.5” x 60”, this stunning quilt is a work of art that will add a touch of magic to any space. The quilt features meticulously machine-appliquéd dragonflies and their enchanting habitats, creating a scene of beauty and tranquility.
Craftsmanship: Each detail of this lap quilt has been carefully crafted with precision and artistry by a BA Grandma! The machine-appliquéd dragonflies and habitats bring a sense of life and movement to the quilt, while the machine quilting adds texture and dimension. The quilt is not only visually striking but also durable and long-lasting.
Easy Care: This lap quilt is not only a feast for the eyes but also practical for everyday use. It is machine washable, making it convenient to keep clean and fresh for years to come. The quality craftsmanship and materials ensure that this quilt will remain a cherished piece in your home for generations.
Zoo Adventures: Pinwheel Quilt & Eric Carle Counting Book Se
$100
Bring the magic of the zoo and the joy of learning into your child's world with this Zoo Pinwheel Quilt and Eric Carle Counting Book Set. Whether for playtime, story time, or bedtime, this set is sure to spark imagination and create lasting memories for your little one.
The quilt, measuring 34.5” x 46”, features a whimsical design of colorful pinwheels and charming watercolor-style zoo animals, creating a playful and enchanting scene that will captivate both children and adults alike.
Craftsmanship: The Zoo Pinwheel Quilt is meticulously crafted with precision and care by a member of the BARE community. The vibrant pinwheels and adorable zoo animals are expertly machine quilted, adding texture and depth to the design. The quilt is not only a visual delight but also a cozy and comforting addition to any nursery or child's room.
Eric Carle Counting Book: Enhance the learning experience with the included Eric Carle Counting Book. Eric Carle's beloved illustrations and engaging storytelling make learning numbers a fun and interactive adventure for young readers. This classic counting book is the perfect companion to the whimsical world of the Zoo Pinwheel Quilt.
Easy Care: Both the quilt and the book are designed for convenience and durability. The quilt is machine washable, ensuring easy maintenance for busy parents, while the book is sturdy and built to withstand the enthusiastic hands of young readers.
Evergreen Elegance: Set of Three Quilted Table Runners
$50
Add a touch of charm to your home with this set of three Quilted Evergreen Table Runners. Each runner measures 18.5” x 41” and is crafted with precision and care to bring a sense of nature-inspired beauty to your space. The machine quilted design ensures durability and quality that will last for years to come.
Versatile Use: These table runners are not just for dining tables; they can also double as exquisite wall hangings to adorn your home with a touch of elegance. To hang them on the wall, simply use a separate tapestry hanger to display these pieces as decorative accents that bring a cozy and inviting atmosphere to any room.
Craftsmanship: The Evergreen Table Runners feature a timeless design of evergreen trees, symbolizing strength, resilience, and beauty. The machine quilting adds texture and detail to the runners, enhancing their visual appeal and making them a focal point in any setting.
Easy Care: Enjoy the beauty of these table runners without the hassle of complicated maintenance. They are machine washable, allowing for easy cleaning and upkeep so you can continue to showcase their beauty in your home with minimal effort.
Taste of Maryland: Maryland Munchies Gift Basket
$50
Moore Crunch Maryland Crab Mini Pretzels: A delicious snack that captures the essence of Maryland's iconic blue crabs in a crunchy and savory pretzel form.
Contents:
Herr’s Old Bay Potato Chips: A classic Maryland twist on a beloved snack, seasoned with the famous Old Bay spice blend.
Michele’s Granola: A wholesome and delicious granola made with locally-sourced ingredients, perfect for breakfast or snacking.
J.O. #1 Seafood Seasoning: A staple in Maryland kitchens, this seafood seasoning adds a burst of flavor to seafood dishes and more.
Wockenfuss Dark Chocolate Crabs and Saltwater Taffy: Indulge in sweet treats with a Maryland touch, featuring chocolate crabs and traditional saltwater taffy.
Mouth Party Caramels: Handcrafted caramels made with care and attention to detail, offering a rich and decadent treat.
Berger Cookies: A Baltimore classic, these fudgy cookies topped with thick chocolate icing are sure to delight.
Rise Up Organic Maryland Coffee Beans: Start your day right with locally-roasted organic coffee beans that capture the essence of Maryland's coffee culture.
Crab Mallet and State Flag Crab Decal: Complete the Maryland experience with a crab mallet for cracking open crabs and a state flag crab decal for a touch of Maryland pride.
Taste of Pennsylvania Gift Basket
$50
🌽 Experience the Flavors of Pennsylvania with this Bountiful Gift Basket! 🌲
🌟 Included in this Basket:
Pretzel Pen: Scribble your love for Pennsylvania with this unique pretzel-shaped pen, a playful nod to the state's iconic snack.
Wos-Wit Apple Butter: Savor the sweet and tangy flavors of Pennsylvania with this luscious apple butter, perfect for spreading on toast or pairing with cheese.
Wos-Wit Chow Chow: Enjoy a taste of Pennsylvania Dutch tradition with this zesty and colorful chow chow relish, a versatile condiment for all occasions.
Tastykake Pound Cake: Indulge in a slice of Pennsylvania's sweet heritage with this moist and decadent pound cake from Tastykake, a beloved local bakery.
Shemanski Maple Sugar Candy: Delight your taste buds with the pure and natural sweetness of maple sugar candy, handcrafted in Pennsylvania's maple country.
Pilsudski Polish Style Mustard: Add a kick of flavor to your favorite dishes with this authentic Polish-style mustard from Pilsudski, a staple condiment in Pennsylvania households.
Twizzlers & Tom Sturgis Pretzels: Enjoy the classic taste of Pennsylvania with two bags of Twizzlers and two bags of Tom Sturgis pretzels, perfect for snacking on the go or sharing with friends.
Goods Potato Chips & Good's Cheese Curls: Crunch into the delicious goodness of Goods potato chips and cheese curls, made with care in Pennsylvania using the finest ingredients.
Kutztown Birch Beer & Stauffers Animal Crackers: Quench your thirst with two bottles of Kutztown birch beer and satisfy your sweet tooth with Stauffers animal crackers, beloved Pennsylvania favorites.
L&N Pastries & Noodles & Cope’s Dried Corn: Explore the rich culinary heritage of Pennsylvania with L&N egg noodles, Cope’s dried corn for casseroles, and a recipe book for making delicious pretzels at home.
Jax Cheese Curls, Herr’s Onion Dip, Heinz Ketchup, Hershey's Chocolate Bar: Complete your snacking experience with Jax cheese curls, Herr’s onion dip, Heinz ketchup, and two Hershey's chocolate bars, iconic Pennsylvania treats that never disappoint.
🍬 Perfect for Sharing or Indulging in a Taste of Pennsylvania! Whether you're a proud Pennsylvanian, a food enthusiast, or simply curious about the flavors of the Keystone State, this gift basket is a treasure trove of local delights that will delight your senses and warm your heart.
Taste of Aloha: Made In Hawaii (The Big Island) Gift Basket
$80
Transport yourself to the tropical paradise of Hawaii with our "Made In Hawaii (The Big Island)" themed gift basket, a delightful collection of local treasures that capture the essence of the island's flavors and traditions. This basket is a celebration of the unique and vibrant culinary heritage of the Big Island, featuring a selection of premium products that showcase the best of Hawaiian craftsmanship and flavors.
Contents:
2 Pints of Local Big Island Honey: Pure, golden honey sourced from the lush landscapes of the Big Island, offering a taste of Hawaiian sweetness.
1 Bag of Kona Coffee: Renowned for its rich flavor and smooth taste, Kona coffee is a prized Hawaiian specialty that coffee enthusiasts will savor.
1 Box of Cookies from Punalu'u Bake Shop: Indulge in the flavors of Hawaii with delicious cookies made with local ingredients and traditional recipes.
1 Package of Macadamia Nut Biscottis: Crispy biscotti infused with the buttery richness of macadamia nuts, a delightful snack or accompaniment to coffee.
1 Package of Li Hing Mui Mango: Tangy and sweet dried mango coated with Li Hing Mui powder, a popular Hawaiian treat with a unique flavor profile.
1 Package of Macadamia Nut Brittle: Crunchy and decadent brittle made with locally-sourced macadamia nuts, a true taste of Hawaiian indulgence.
Made In Napa: Experience The Essence of Napa Valley
$100
Experience the Essence of Napa Valley with this Luxurious Gift Basket and Tasting Adventure! 🍷
Indulge in the rich flavors and scents of Napa Valley with this exquisite "Made in Napa" gift basket, which also includes a special tasting experience for two at Napa Valley Distillery in downtown Napa. Whether you're a wine enthusiast, a food lover, or someone who appreciates the finer things in life, this basket and tasting adventure combo is sure to delight your senses and elevate your experience.
🌿 Included in this Basket:
Napastäk Black Market Tote: Carry your essentials in style with this chic and versatile tote, perfect for a day of wine tasting or a leisurely stroll through the vineyards.
Napa Soap Cabernet Candle: Fill your home with the warm and inviting aroma of Cabernet with this hand-poured soy candle, crafted with care in Napa Valley.
Napastäk Wildflower Honey: Sweeten your day with this pure and flavorful wildflower honey, sourced locally from the lush fields of Napa.
Chocolate Merlot Fudge: Indulge your sweet tooth with this decadent fudge infused with the rich flavors of Merlot wine, a true delight for chocolate and wine lovers alike.
Napa Soap Blood Orange Soap: Treat your skin to the nourishing and refreshing scent of blood orange with this luxurious handmade soap, created with natural ingredients and love.
🍸 Tasting Experience for Two at Napa Valley Distillery: Immerse yourself in the art of spirits with a tasting experience for two at Napa Valley Distillery in downtown Napa. Explore a selection of handcrafted spirits and artisanal cocktails, guided by experts who are passionate about sharing the unique flavors of Napa Valley with you.
🎁 Perfect for Gifting or Treating Yourself! Whether you're looking for a special gift for a loved one or a well-deserved treat for yourself, this "Made in Napa" gift basket and tasting adventure is a true delight that captures the essence of Napa Valley in every item and experience.
🌟 Bid now and savor the best of Napa Valley with this unforgettable package! 🌟
Ignite Your Passion: Authentic Firefighting Swag Basket!
$75
🔥 Ignite Your Passion for Firefighting with this Authentic Firefighter Swag Basket! 🚒
Gear up and dive into the world of firefighting with this exclusive swag basket curated by a DFW Airport Fire Captain with 26 years of invaluable fire service experience. Packed with authentic firefighter swag, firehouse rules, and essential tips on what it takes to become a firefighter, this basket is a must-have for aspiring heroes and firefighting enthusiasts alike.
🧯 Included in this Basket:
Firefighter Swag Galore: Embrace the spirit of firefighting with a collection of authentic firefighter swag, including apparel, accessories, and gear that proudly represent the courage and dedication of firefighters everywhere.
Firehouse Rules: Gain insight into the inner workings of a firehouse with a set of firehouse rules that offer a glimpse into the daily routines, protocols, and traditions that shape the firefighting community.
Tips on Becoming a Firefighter: Receive firsthand advice and guidance on everything you need to know to pursue a career in firefighting, from training and certifications to skills and qualities that make a successful firefighter.
Luxurious Wine Tasting Experience at Rams Gate Winery
$75
🍇 Indulge in a Luxurious Wine Tasting Experience at Rams Gate Winery in Sonoma! 🍷
Embark on a sensory journey through the picturesque vineyards of Sonoma with this exclusive wine tasting experience for two at the renowned Rams Gate Winery. Nestled in the heart of Wine Country, Rams Gate Winery offers a sophisticated and intimate setting where you can savor exceptional wines and create lasting memories with a loved one or a friend.
🍷 Experience Includes:
🌿 Tasting Flight of Premium Wines: Delight your palate with a curated tasting flight of Rams Gate Winery's finest wines, expertly crafted to showcase the diverse terroir and varietals of Sonoma. From elegant Chardonnays to bold Cabernet Sauvignons, each sip will transport you to the essence of California winemaking.
🍇 Guided Tasting Experience: Immerse yourself in the art of wine tasting as knowledgeable sommeliers guide you through each pour, sharing insights on the winemaking process, flavor profiles, and the unique characteristics that define Rams Gate Winery's exceptional wines.
🌳 Scenic Vineyard Views: Relax and unwind in the serene beauty of Rams Gate Winery's vineyard estate, surrounded by rolling hills, lush vineyards, and the gentle breeze of Sonoma Valley. Take in the breathtaking views as you savor each glass of wine and soak in the ambiance of Wine Country.
🍇 Complimentary Cheese and Charcuterie Pairings: Enhance your tasting experience with complimentary artisanal cheese and charcuterie pairings, thoughtfully selected to complement the flavors of the wines and elevate your palate with a harmonious blend of textures and tastes.
🌟 Perfect for Wine Enthusiasts and Romantics Alike! Whether you're a connoisseur seeking to explore new varietals or a couple looking for a romantic getaway in Wine Country, this wine tasting experience at Rams Gate Winery promises an unforgettable journey through the world of Sonoma wines.
