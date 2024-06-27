Chicago Bears Watch Party

12952 Western Ave

Blue Island, IL 60406, USA

Ticket
$30

Includes dinner (pizza, pasta and salad and soft drinks) There will be a cash bar.

Child Ticket
$10

Children - 12 years & younger

Ticket Includes dinner (pizza, pasta and salad and soft drinks)

Quarterback Sponsor
$2,500

15 tickets, name and logo on the welcome banner and recognition during halftime.

Running Back Sponsor
$1,500

10 tickets, name and logo on the welcome banner and recognition during halftime.

Kicker Sponsor
$1,000

8 tickets, name and logo on the welcome banner and recognition during halftime.

Wide Receiver
$500

6 tickets, name and logo on the welcome banner and recognition during halftime.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing