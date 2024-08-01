Compass Dance Academy Boosters
Quarter Auction
48 2nd St SE
Massillon, OH 44646, USA
General admission
$50
This ticket is for one person. It includes BBQ bar, Dessert Bar, open bar and one auction paddle.
This ticket is for one person. It includes BBQ bar, Dessert Bar, open bar and one auction paddle.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Couples Ticket
$90
This ticket is for two people. It includes two BBQ bar meals, two Dessert bar, Two Open bar and one auction paddle.
This ticket is for two people. It includes two BBQ bar meals, two Dessert bar, Two Open bar and one auction paddle.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Extra Paddle
$5
add
All in Paddle
$50
This ensures you are a bid for every item without actually putting quarters in. Without the all in paddle to bid quarters for every item you would spend well over $50.
This ensures you are a bid for every item without actually putting quarters in. Without the all in paddle to bid quarters for every item you would spend well over $50.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout