Flat Out Love's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Albanese Candy Gift Basket!
Graciously donated by Albanese - this basket is full of their delicious confections.
Albanese is a confectionery manufacturer, retailer, and distributor. For more than 40 years, we’ve made the World’s Best Gummies and Chocolates in the United States by using our simple recipe for success: putting flavor and texture first, always finding a better way, and never taking ourselves too seriously.
Our gummies and chocolates taste different because we’re different. All of our gummies, chocolates, and nuts are made at our factory located in the heart of the Midwest. We only produce the highest quality ingredients sourced exclusively from American and European growers. We’re best known for our 12 Flavor Gummi Bears®, but we have lots of fan favorites. If you like sour, our sour options that start sour, and stay sour, will surely make you pucker up! We appreciate our sugar-free and natural gummi fanatics too – we even mastered the True To Fruit™ Exotic Fruits & American Favorite Fruits that elevate the tasting experience!
Starting bid
Valued at $150-$300 you get 2 tickets in J Stand (that's at the 4th turn where all the action is) for the race on Saturday July 25th '26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway!
The top young stars of the future in NASCAR will take on some of the biggest names in the sport in the Pennzoil 250 presented by Take 5 Oil Change, Saturday, July 25 at IMS. See who will "Kiss the Bricks" in one of the biggest races of the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series!
Starting bid
A beautiful bracelet donated from Kendra Scott in our signature pink colors. Remind yourself of Flat Out Love in style!
14k Yellow Gold Over Brass
Lobster Clasp
6.5" Chain With 1.5" Extender, 3.5"L X 0.14"W Pendant
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation experience with a luxurious spa day from Tyler Mason’s Spa. Enjoy a rejuvenating escape filled with pampering, tranquility, and self-care designed to leave you feeling refreshed and renewed. Whether you’re looking to unwind, recharge, or indulge in a little “me time,” this spa experience is the perfect opportunity to relax in style while supporting a great cause.
Starting bid
Own a piece of sports history with this signed football — a must-have for any fan or collector! This exclusive item features an authentic autograph and makes the perfect display piece for a home, office, or game room. Don’t miss your chance to take home this unique keepsake while supporting a great cause.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!