Flat Out Love's Silent Auction

Albanese Candy Gift Basket!





Graciously donated by Albanese - this basket is full of their delicious confections.





Albanese is a confectionery manufacturer, retailer, and distributor. For more than 40 years, we’ve made the World’s Best Gummies and Chocolates in the United States by using our simple recipe for success: putting flavor and texture first, always finding a better way, and never taking ourselves too seriously.

Our gummies and chocolates taste different because we’re different. All of our gummies, chocolates, and nuts are made at our factory located in the heart of the Midwest. We only produce the highest quality ingredients sourced exclusively from American and European growers. We’re best known for our 12 Flavor Gummi Bears®, but we have lots of fan favorites. If you like sour, our sour options that start sour, and stay sour, will surely make you pucker up! We appreciate our sugar-free and natural gummi fanatics too – we even mastered the True To Fruit™ Exotic Fruits & American Favorite Fruits that elevate the tasting experience!