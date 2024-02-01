Mankato Solstice Music Festival is an annual fundraiser benefiting charity! Proceeds from 2024 go to Circle the Earth Recreation Organization (CERO), a 501(c)(3). Information about them can be found at www.ceromankato.com
Camping: http://bit.ly/4cVFKJJ
GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/cacac953 we need your help to continue the Solstice Music Festival tradition.
Merch: orders due June 10. Pick up at Solstice to avoid shipping costs. https://solstice-festival-24-merch.itemorder.com/shop/home/
Location: Land of Memories, 100 Amos Owen Lane, Mankato, MN 56001
Vendors: email [email protected]
for a vendor agreement. No MLM.
Tickets: 12 and under are FREE but MUST be accompanied by an adult!
Sponsors: if you or your business are interested in sponsoring this community, family friendly, event, please email [email protected]
. We have some great sponsorship level perks! The event is not possible without the generous sponsorships from our local businesses.
No refunds - event is held rain or shine!
Our line up:
Friday, June 21
4:00 pm - Gates open
5:00 pm - Tanner Peterson Trio
6:00 pm - Trent Romens Band
7:15 pm - Raquel and the Wildflowers
9:00 pm - Jon Wayne and the Pain
Saturday, June 22
11:00 am - Gates open
12:00 pm - Matt Hannah
1:15 pm - Emmy Woods
2:30 pm - Horace Greene
3:45 pm - D.on Darox & the Melody Joy Bakers
5:00 pm - Woodzen
6:15 pm - Jade Murphy band
7:30 pm - New Primitives
9 pm - The Pinkerton Raid
Kids zone presented by the North Mankato Taylor Library 1-3pm on June 22.
Thank you for supporting this wonderful event!
