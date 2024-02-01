eventClosed

Mankato Solstice Music Festival

100 Amos Owen Ln

Mankato, MN 56001, USA

Mankato Solstice *Friday ONLY*
$12
Admission for Friday, June 21. Gates open at 4 pm.
Mankato Solstice Saturday ONLY
$23
Admission for Saturday ONLY. Gates open at 11am
Mankato Solstice BOTH DAYS
$30
Buy both days and get a discount! Admission is for both days!
Radio Mankato
free
Mankato Solstice Music Festival June 21 & 22, 2023 Gates open at 4pm June 21 and 11am June 22 Camping available: http://bit.ly/4cVFKJJ Land of Memories
United Way Men's Event
free
KEYC
free
Mankato Solstice Music Festival is an annual fundraiser benefiting charity! Proceeds from 2024 go to Circle the Earth Recreation Organization (CERO), a 501(c)(3). Information about them can be found at www.ceromankato.com Camping: http://bit.ly/4cVFKJJ GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/cacac953 we need your help to continue the Solstice Music Festival tradition. Merch: orders due June 10. Pick up at Solstice to avoid shipping costs. https://solstice-festival-24-merch.itemorder.com/shop/home/ Location: Land of Memories, 100 Amos Owen Lane, Mankato, MN 56001 Vendors: email [email protected] for a vendor agreement. No MLM. Tickets: 12 and under are FREE but MUST be accompanied by an adult! Sponsors: if you or your business are interested in sponsoring this community, family friendly, event, please email [email protected]. We have some great sponsorship level perks! The event is not possible without the generous sponsorships from our local businesses. No refunds - event is held rain or shine! Our line up: Friday, June 21 4:00 pm - Gates open 5:00 pm - Tanner Peterson Trio 6:00 pm - Trent Romens Band 7:15 pm - Raquel and the Wildflowers 9:00 pm - Jon Wayne and the Pain Saturday, June 22 11:00 am - Gates open 12:00 pm - Matt Hannah 1:15 pm - Emmy Woods 2:30 pm - Horace Greene 3:45 pm - D.on Darox & the Melody Joy Bakers 5:00 pm - Woodzen 6:15 pm - Jade Murphy band 7:30 pm - New Primitives 9 pm - The Pinkerton Raid Kids zone presented by the North Mankato Taylor Library 1-3pm on June 22. Thank you for supporting this wonderful event!

