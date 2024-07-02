Kayak – Mississippi River College Challenge

Mile by the penny (my route is 2,168 miles) = $21.68
Mile by the penny (my route is 2,168 miles) = $21.68
Mile by the Nickel
$108.40
Mile by the nickel (my route is 2,168 miles) = $108.40
Mile by the nickel (my route is 2,168 miles) = $108.40
Significant Mile Marker
$50
Pick your significant mile marker = $50.00 / for each mile marker (can pick up to four)... Can be near a town, landmark, college/university, or any place on the river of significance
Pick your significant mile marker = $50.00 / for each mile marker (can pick up to four)... Can be near a town, landmark, college/university, or any place on the river of significance
Navigation Supporter and Encourager
free
Indicate how you can assist in my journey through housing, a warm shower and a meal (for those living within a few miles of the Mississippi River); or through morale support, prayers and cheering from afar.
Indicate how you can assist in my journey through housing, a warm shower and a meal (for those living within a few miles of the Mississippi River); or through morale support, prayers and cheering from afar.
Sponsor Donor (increments of $100.00)
$100
If you are a sponsor donor - you can donate by increment of $100.00. So if you are able to sponsor $300 (quantity 3); $500 (quantity 5); $1,000 (quantity 10), etc.
If you are a sponsor donor - you can donate by increment of $100.00. So if you are able to sponsor $300 (quantity 3); $500 (quantity 5); $1,000 (quantity 10), etc.