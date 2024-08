🎶Bottle of red, bottle of white..

It all depends upon your appetite. 🎵

Settle in with a take-out order from XYZ and choose a bottle of red or white wine to complement your meal. You can also drink both...

We are SO not judging!

Includes:

Bottle of (kosher) white: Bartenura Sparkling Moscato

Bottle of (kosher) red: Binyamina Winery Yogev Cabernet & Merlot

Wine bottle opener kit

Two Wine glasses

$ XX .00 Gift certificate for XYZ Restaurant

Value: $95