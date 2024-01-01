🌳 Leave Your Legacy: Park A Tree in Wakulla County! 🌳

Are you ready to make your mark on Wakulla County's landscape while honoring your loved ones? Join us in the Park A Tree Project, a unique opportunity to plant fruit and citrus trees in Azalea, Hudson, and Hickory Parks.





Why Sponsor a Tree?🍊 Your sponsorship covers operational costs for Keep Wakulla County Beautiful programs. 🌿 Each tree comes with a custom engraved memorial brick, preserving your family name for generations to come. 📚 An educational interpretive sign accompanies your tree, sharing the story of your contribution to our community.





How You Can Help:🌱 Sponsor a tree for $500 and become part of Wakulla County's history. 🏞️ Enjoy the satisfaction of creating attractive green spaces for everyone to enjoy. 🍎 Contribute to the reduction of food insecurities by sharing the produce from your sponsored tree with park visitors.





Act Now!🌟 Limited sponsorship opportunities available—less than 60 trees remaining! 💚 Help us keep Wakulla County litter-free and beautiful for years to come. 🎉 Be a part of something meaningful—join the Park A Tree Project today!





Let's grow together and make Wakulla County even more beautiful! Thank you for your support.





*Brick lettering is limited to 12 characters on a single line or 18 total if on two or three lines.