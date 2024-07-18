Chenango Arts Council

CAC Individual Membership
$35

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

CAC Senior (65+) Membership
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

CAC Student (17 and under)
$20

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

CAC Family Membership
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

CAC Artist Membership
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

CAC Non-Profit Membership
$45

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Includes one free monthly use of the Conference Room.

CAC Business (For-Profit) Membership
$145

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Includes one free monthly use of the Conference Room.

Angel ($100 - $249)
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Please call us at 607-336-2787 to join as an Angel at another price within this range.

Patron ($250 - $499)
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Please call us at 607-336-2787 to join as a Patron at another price within this range.

Benefactor ($500 - $999)
$500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Please call us at 607-336-2787 to join as a Benefactor at another price within this range.

Producer ($1000 +)
$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Please call us at 607-336-2787 to join as a Producer at another price within this range.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing