50/50 Charity Raffle for We Are Zeus, Inc

The 50/50 charity raffle is a great way to win some dough! The cash pot is built based on ticket sales. The more tickets sold, the higher the cash prize. The winner will receive half of the total cash pot. The other half is kept with WAZ to support our mission! There are no limits on number of tickets purchased.





Ticket sales are available now through the day of drawing. The live drawing will take place on August 1, 2023, at 6:00pm, with ticket sales ending at 5:30pm. Winner does NOT have to be present to WIN!





Tickets available:





1 = $1

7 = $5

16 = $10

48 = $20

100 = $50





The winner of the drawing will be announced live, and proceeds from the win will be disbursed following the drawing. The winner must provide full name, mailing address, email address and phone number when purchasing tickets to allow proper payment to the winner. Ticket confirmations will be emailed to the address provided. All ticket sales are final. Good luck and thank you for helping us save another shelter dog!





We Are Zeus, Inc. is a 501(c)3 tax exempt nonprofit organization. All ticket purchases are accompanied with a tax deductible receipt. WAZ is permitted to operate raffles by the SC SOS Charities Division.





Want to know more about WAZ and ways you can help? www.wearezeus.org











