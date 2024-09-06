2024 Columbia Roller Derby Expo Merch

Limited run of special event merch featuring the emblem of the City of Columbia, Justice, on wheels!
Limited run of special event merch featuring the emblem of the City of Columbia, Justice, on wheels!
Hand Printed League Bandanas
$13
Available in white and black, designed by a CRD skater, and printed by a Relentless Roller Derby member.
Available in white and black, designed by a CRD skater, and printed by a Relentless Roller Derby member.
CRD Tee
$12
Our logo on a t-shirt: rep the league and support it at the same time with our logo in white or red!
Our logo on a t-shirt: rep the league and support it at the same time with our logo in white or red!
Clear Stadium Messenger Bag
$10
Event venue have a clear bag policy? Go with comfort and confidence that this 12 x 12 x 6 clear bag will pass security and hold your items in style.
Event venue have a clear bag policy? Go with comfort and confidence that this 12 x 12 x 6 clear bag will pass security and hold your items in style.
Clearance Merch
$5
Southern Discomfort 2023 and anything with our old QuadSquad Rollergirls logo is good to go! Help us clear space for the next generation of designs.
Southern Discomfort 2023 and anything with our old QuadSquad Rollergirls logo is good to go! Help us clear space for the next generation of designs.
Squad Goals Magnet
$4
Stick it to your fridge or other metal surface. Thanks for your support of the Quad Squad and friends.
Stick it to your fridge or other metal surface. Thanks for your support of the Quad Squad and friends.
Go Columbia Thunderstix
$4
We heard refs hated cowbells, so we opted for an inflatable noisemaking option. They come as a pair: inflate em and donk em to cheer for CRD teams (or heck, put a different team's stickers on top to support them! We don't mind: thanks for your purchase!)
We heard refs hated cowbells, so we opted for an inflatable noisemaking option. They come as a pair: inflate em and donk em to cheer for CRD teams (or heck, put a different team's stickers on top to support them! We don't mind: thanks for your purchase!)
Sparkly button
$3
Rep the league with these buttons, hand laminated and pressed by a teammate.
Rep the league with these buttons, hand laminated and pressed by a teammate.
Clear, Diecut, or Holographic Sticker
$2
These stickers cost a little more to make but they're pretty neat.
These stickers cost a little more to make but they're pretty neat.
Small CRD sticker
$1
A small sticker for a small price. (The Soda City Jerks sticker on a roll is also included in this price because it was an early test print.)
A small sticker for a small price. (The Soda City Jerks sticker on a roll is also included in this price because it was an early test print.)
Clearance Patches
$1
The first Southern Discomfort tournament we had after 2020 we ordered too many merch items: snag em at a discount!
The first Southern Discomfort tournament we had after 2020 we ordered too many merch items: snag em at a discount!