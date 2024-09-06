eventClosed

2024 Columbia Roller Derby Expo Merch

Columbia Roller Derby Expo T-shirt / Tank
$25
Limited run of special event merch featuring the emblem of the City of Columbia, Justice, on wheels!
Hand Printed League Bandanas
$13
Available in white and black, designed by a CRD skater, and printed by a Relentless Roller Derby member.
CRD Tee
$12
Our logo on a t-shirt: rep the league and support it at the same time with our logo in white or red!
Clear Stadium Messenger Bag
$10
Event venue have a clear bag policy? Go with comfort and confidence that this 12 x 12 x 6 clear bag will pass security and hold your items in style.
Clearance Merch
$5
Southern Discomfort 2023 and anything with our old QuadSquad Rollergirls logo is good to go! Help us clear space for the next generation of designs.
Squad Goals Magnet
$4
Stick it to your fridge or other metal surface. Thanks for your support of the Quad Squad and friends.
Go Columbia Thunderstix
$4
We heard refs hated cowbells, so we opted for an inflatable noisemaking option. They come as a pair: inflate em and donk em to cheer for CRD teams (or heck, put a different team's stickers on top to support them! We don't mind: thanks for your purchase!)
Sparkly button
$3
Rep the league with these buttons, hand laminated and pressed by a teammate.
Clear, Diecut, or Holographic Sticker
$2
These stickers cost a little more to make but they're pretty neat.
Small CRD sticker
$1
A small sticker for a small price. (The Soda City Jerks sticker on a roll is also included in this price because it was an early test print.)
Clearance Patches
$1
The first Southern Discomfort tournament we had after 2020 we ordered too many merch items: snag em at a discount!

