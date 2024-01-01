Eid Bowling for Converts

Event is sold out. Please email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist! We will reach out if we get any cancellations!









Assalamu Alaykum and Eid Mubarak!





Let's celebrate the Eid night together. We will have our monthly Converts Meet n Greet this month at the Bowling Alley.





The event is for 10 years plus. Feel free to bring your younger children. We are offering bowling for participants ages 10 years plus.





Please arrive 5 - 10 minutes early to get lane assignment and rental shoes





Important: If your circumstances have changed and you can no longer make it please cancel your spot. You can send an email to [email protected] . We are using masjid donations to sponsor this event . Please help us not waste masjid resources.





Insha Allah we look forward to seeing you !