Access to Art workshops at Kramer Hall: October 10

All are welcome for these introductory artist-led workshops where participants are guided to create a finished piece each night.





October 10 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.: Life Drawing





Join us for this 90-minute session of drawing from a live costumed model. This session is perfect for all skill levels. The poses will be of increasing length and attendees are invited (but not required) to share their work at the end. We will be offering this as a hybrid session over Zoom for those who wish to draw, but cannot make it to the live session at Kramer Hall in Hammonton.





About the workshop series:

The Noyes Access to Art Program offers a comprehensive year-round initiative for children and adults, with a strong emphasis on arts education. It features a wide variety of in-person and virtual art classes, engaging art history sessions, and captivating art exhibitions. Our uniquely crafted programs are designed to involve a wide range of participants, enabling them to discover, explore, and create original works. Dive into our diverse program options and tap into the rich art resources available at various Noyes locations and through our collaborative partners.