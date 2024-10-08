November MSA-NCVC's Training, Lunch, & Chapter Meeting

2005 Hilltop Cir

Roseville, CA 95747

Training & lunch Ticket
$25
Training admission & lunch for one person.
6 Raffle Tickets
$5
Proceeds go to the MSA NCVC Scholarship Fund.
12 Raffle Tickets
$10
Proceeds go to the MSA NCVC Scholarship Fund.
24 Raffle Tickets
$20
Proceeds go to the MSA NCVC Scholarship Fund.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing