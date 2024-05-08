Healing Hens
Healing Hens Mahjong Fundraiser
Preston Hollow
Dallas, TX, USA
Bird Bam Table
$500
1 table, 4 tickets. Special gift for each player
Flower Table
$650
1 table, 4 tickets. Special gift for each player + bubbles
Mahj Master Table
$1,500
1 table, 4 tickets. Special gift for each player + bubbles + a Mahjong set from The Mahjong Line!
Valet Sponsor
$500
Sip Sponsor
$500
Learn to Play
$195
Ticket includes a Mahjong playing lesson
Open Play Ticket (for current players of the game)
$195
Includes one ticket, we will match you to a table.
Bubbles Add-On
$195
Your donation gets you a bottle of bubbles and flutes for your table!
Blanks for the table
$50
Grab blanks for the table. Cost covers one set of blanks for everyone to use at your table.
Honorary Player
$150
Don't play Mahjong, but want to support? Be an honorary player and support from afar.
