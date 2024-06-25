2025 Fall Team Sponsor

One team will have your business log on the full front of the players' jerseys
What your sponsorship covers:
-black or white vinyl (will be dependent on color of jerseys)
-twisted coach tournament
-field improvements (such as player benches, nets, goals, lights, etc)
One team will have your business log on the full front of the players' jerseys
What your sponsorship covers:
-black or white vinyl (will be dependent on color of jerseys)
-twisted coach tournament
-field improvements (such as player benches, nets, goals, lights, etc)