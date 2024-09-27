Donate to Gilbert & Sullivan Austin

Entry level membership - You receive: Priority ticketing, Grand Production playbill listing, subscription to our newsletter The Austin Savoyard, thank you letter from Gilbert & Sullivan Austin with news of our upcoming events
Entry level membership - You receive: Priority ticketing, Grand Production playbill listing, subscription to our newsletter The Austin Savoyard, thank you letter from Gilbert & Sullivan Austin with news of our upcoming events
Patron
$50
Family level membership - You receive: Priority ticketing, Grand Production playbill listing, subscription to our newsletter The Austin Savoyard, thank you letter from Gilbert & Sullivan Austin with news of our upcoming events, electronic sneak peek of the newsletter
Family level membership - You receive: Priority ticketing, Grand Production playbill listing, subscription to our newsletter The Austin Savoyard, thank you letter from Gilbert & Sullivan Austin with news of our upcoming events, electronic sneak peek of the newsletter
Grand Duke
$100
Grand Duke membership - You receive: All the benefits of Patron level, plus! invitation to a backstage tour before a performance of the Grand Production
Grand Duke membership - You receive: All the benefits of Patron level, plus! invitation to a backstage tour before a performance of the Grand Production
Major-General
$250
Major-General membership - You receive: All the benefits of Grand Duke level, plus! your name listed as sponsoring a costume for the Grand Production (unless otherwise requested)
Major-General membership - You receive: All the benefits of Grand Duke level, plus! your name listed as sponsoring a costume for the Grand Production (unless otherwise requested)
Pooh-Bah
$500
Pooh-Bah membership - You receive: All the benefits of Grand Duke level, plus! your name listed as sponsoring a chorus member for the Grand Production (unless otherwise requested), personal thank you letter from the board president
Pooh-Bah membership - You receive: All the benefits of Grand Duke level, plus! your name listed as sponsoring a chorus member for the Grand Production (unless otherwise requested), personal thank you letter from the board president
Pirate King
$1,000
Pirate King membership - You receive: All the benefits of Grand Duke level, plus! your name listed as sponsoring a principal performer and costume or orchestra member for the Grand Production (unless otherwise requested), personal thank you letter from the board president, your name in lights - projected before the show
Pirate King membership - You receive: All the benefits of Grand Duke level, plus! your name listed as sponsoring a principal performer and costume or orchestra member for the Grand Production (unless otherwise requested), personal thank you letter from the board president, your name in lights - projected before the show
Savoyard
$2,500
This is our top-tier membership, where you provide crucial support for artistic excellence! Savoyard membership - You receive: All the benefits of Grand Duke level, plus!, your name listed as sponsoring the house, orchestra, director, or crew for the Grand Production (unless otherwise requested), personal thank you letter from the board president, your name in lights - projected before the show
This is our top-tier membership, where you provide crucial support for artistic excellence! Savoyard membership - You receive: All the benefits of Grand Duke level, plus!, your name listed as sponsoring the house, orchestra, director, or crew for the Grand Production (unless otherwise requested), personal thank you letter from the board president, your name in lights - projected before the show