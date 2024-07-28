Karma Klub Fight Night Fundraising Event

5959 S Valley View Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89118, USA

General admission
$100
General Admission includes access to the Main Event and the Afterparty.
VIP
$150
VIP tickets include Front Row seating to the Main Event, 1 Drink Ticket and the Afterparty.
Afterparty
$75
Tickets to the Afterparty. Mingle with the guests and meet combatants. Doors open at 11pm and will end by 2am sharp!
