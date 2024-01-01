2024 Oak Valley Orchestra Gala

Attention all music aficionados and proud parents!





Mark your calendars for an afternoon of elegance and virtuosity at our Orchestra Gala, dedicated to showcasing the remarkable talents of our children and students.





Join us Saturday, May 18th at 1:00pm at the Del Norte High School Performing Arts Center as our young maestros take center stage to enchant you with their breathtaking performances. From timeless symphonies to modern masterpieces, our orchestra will transport you to a realm of musical bliss.





Your support means the world to us as we nurture and empower the next generation of musical prodigies. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the magic of music unfold before your eyes! Secure your tickets now and prepare to be spellbound by the enchanting melodies of our talented ensemble!