MRB Sponsorship

-Name/Logo printed on shirt
-Name/Logo posted to Booster website
-Thank you card with band picture
Raider Blue
$300
Name/Logo on Band Banner
Name/Logo on Band Banner
Raider Red
$500
-Show Shirt
-Framed band photo
-Band yard sign
-Name/Logo on Band Banner
-Recognition at all Band concerts
-Show Shirt
-Framed band photo
-Band yard sign
-Name/Logo on Band Banner
-Recognition at all Band concerts
Raider Black
$1,000
-Band merch basket
-4 tickets to Band Banquet
-Show Shirt
-Framed band photo
-Band yard sign
-Name/Logo on Band Banner
-Recognition at all Band concerts
-Shout out at half time for home games
-Band merch basket
-4 tickets to Band Banquet
-Show Shirt
-Framed band photo
-Band yard sign
-Name/Logo on Band Banner
-Recognition at all Band concerts
-Shout out at half time for home games
