MRB Sponsorship

Raider White
$100
-Name/Logo printed on shirt -Name/Logo posted to Booster website -Thank you card with band picture
Raider Blue
$300
Name/Logo on Band Banner -Name/Logo printed on shirt -Name/Logo posted to Booster website -Thank you card with band picture
Raider Red
$500
-Show Shirt -Framed band photo -Band yard sign -Name/Logo on Band Banner -Recognition at all Band concerts -Name/Logo printed on shirt -Name/Logo posted to Booster website -Thank you card with band picture
Raider Black
$1,000
-Band merch basket -4 tickets to Band Banquet -Show Shirt -Framed band photo -Band yard sign -Name/Logo on Band Banner -Recognition at all Band concerts -Shout out at half time for home games -Name/Logo printed on shirt -Name/Logo posted to Booster website -Thank you card with band picture

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing