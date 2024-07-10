2024 AFP-GDC National Philanthropy Day Sponsorship Payment Form

• Highlighted at all AFP-GDC Educational Events and educational event promotions for a one-year period (social media, digital communications, program materials) • Opportunity to provide feedback and participation in programs, upon mutual agreement • Highlighted as Presenting Sponsor at AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast on Thursday October 10, 2024, and NPD Dinner & Awards Ceremony on Wednesday November 13, 2024 • Announcement with logo on social media channels upon sponsorship commitment • Logo inclusion on the event website as Presenting Sponsor • Logo inclusion in event promotional emails as Presenting Sponsor • Logo inclusion on all printed and electronic materials as Presenting Sponsor For maximum exposure, deadline for logo inclusion on printed materials for both events is Friday, September 27, 2024. • Admission for 24 individuals to the NPD Strolling Dinner with reserved seating at the NPD Awards Ceremony on Wednesday November 13, 2024, at The Henry Ford • Opportunity to participate in the AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast Panel on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Life Remodeled • Guaranteed admission & VIP seating for 8 individuals at the AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast on Thursday October 10, 2024, at Life Remodeled

