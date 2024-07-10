2024 AFP-GDC National Philanthropy Day Sponsorship Payment Form

• Highlighted at all AFP-GDC Educational Events and educational event promotions for a one-year period (social media, digital communications, program materials)
• Opportunity to provide feedback and participation in programs, upon mutual agreement
• Highlighted as Presenting Sponsor at AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast on Thursday October 10, 2024, and
NPD Dinner & Awards Ceremony on Wednesday November 13, 2024
• Announcement with logo on social media channels upon sponsorship commitment
• Logo inclusion on the event website as Presenting Sponsor
• Logo inclusion in event promotional emails as Presenting Sponsor
• Logo inclusion on all printed and electronic materials as Presenting Sponsor
For maximum exposure, deadline for logo inclusion on printed materials for both events is Friday, September 27, 2024.
• Admission for 24 individuals to the NPD Strolling Dinner with reserved seating at the NPD Awards Ceremony on Wednesday November 13, 2024, at The Henry Ford
• Opportunity to participate in the AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast Panel on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Life Remodeled
• Guaranteed admission & VIP seating for 8 individuals at the AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast on Thursday October 10, 2024, at Life Remodeled
Non-Exclusive Presenting Sponsor
$25,000
• Opportunity to provide feedback and participation in programs, upon mutual agreement
• Highlighted as Non-Exclusive Presenting Sponsor at the AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast on Thursday October 10, 2024, and
NPD Dinner & Awards Ceremony on Wednesday November 13, 2024
• Announcement with logo on social media channels upon sponsorship commitment
• Logo inclusion on the event website as Presenting Sponsor
• Logo inclusion in event promotional emails as Presenting Sponsor
• Logo inclusion on all printed and electronic materials as Presenting Sponsor
For maximum exposure, deadline for logo inclusion on printed materials for both events is Friday,September 27, 2024
• Admission for 24 individuals to the NPD Strolling Dinner with reserved seating at the NPD Awards Ceremony on November 13, 2024, at The Henry Ford
• Opportunity to participate in the AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast Panel on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Life Remodeled
• Guaranteed admission & VIP seating for 8 individuals at the AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast on Thursday October 10, 2024, at Life Remodeled
Platinum Sponsor
$15,000
• Highlighted as Platinum Sponsor at the AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast on Thursday
October 10, 2024, and NPD Dinner & Awards Ceremony on Wednesday November 13, 2024
• Announcement with logo on social media channels upon sponsorship commitment
• Logo inclusion on the event website as Platinum Sponsor
• Logo inclusion in event promotional emails as Platinum Sponsor
• Logo inclusion on all printed and electronic materials as Platinum Sponsor
For maximum exposure, deadline for logo inclusion on printed materials for both events is Friday, September 27, 2024
• Admission for 16 individuals to the NPD Strolling Dinner with reserved seating at the NPD Awards Ceremony on Wednesday November 13, 2024, at The Henry Ford
• Guaranteed admission & VIP seating for 8 individuals at the AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Life Remodeled
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
• Highlighted as Gold Sponsor at the AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast on October 10, 2024,
and NPD Dinner & Awards Ceremony on November 13, 2024
• Announcement with logo on social media channels upon sponsorship commitment
• Logo inclusion on the event website as Gold Sponsor
• Logo inclusion in event promotional emails as Gold Sponsor
• Logo inclusion on all printed and electronic materials as Gold Sponsor
For maximum exposure, deadline for logo inclusion on printed materials for both events is Friday, September 27, 2024
• Admission for 10 individuals to the NPD Strolling Dinner with reserved seating at the NPD Awards Ceremony November 13, 2024, at The Henry Ford
• Guaranteed admission for 6 individuals AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Life Remodeled
Silver Sponsor
$5,000
• Highlighted as Silver Sponsor at the AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast on October 10, 2024,
and NPD Dinner & Awards Ceremony on November 13, 2024
• Shared announcement on social media channels upon sponsorship commitment
• Logo inclusion on the event website as Silver Sponsor
• Logo inclusion in event promotional emails as Silver Sponsor
• Logo inclusion on all printed and electronic materials as Silver Sponsor
For maximum exposure, deadline for logo inclusion on printed materials for both events is Friday, September 27, 2024
• Admission for 10 individuals to the NPD Strolling Dinner with reserved seating at the NPD Awards Ceremony November 13, 2024, at The Henry Ford
• Guaranteed admission for 6 individuals AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Life Remodeled
Bronze Sponsor
$2,500
• Highlighted as Bronze Sponsor at the AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast on October 10, 2024, and NPD Dinner & Awards Ceremony on November 13, 2024
• Shared announcement on social media channels upon sponsorship commitment
• Logo inclusion on the event website as Bronze Sponsor
• Logo inclusion in event promotional emails as Bronze Sponsor
• Logo inclusion on all printed and electronic materials as Bronze Sponsor
For maximum exposure, deadline for logo inclusion on printed materials for both events is Friday, September 27, 2024
• Admission for 8 individuals to the NPD Strolling Dinner with reserved seating at the NPD Awards Ceremony November 13, 2024, at The Henry Ford
• Guaranteed admission for 4 individuals to the AFP-GDC Philanthropy Breakfast on Thursday October 10, 2024, at Life Remodeled
Supporting Member
$1,000
• Highlighted as Supporting Member at the NPD Dinner & Awards Ceremony on November 13, 2024
• Logo recognition on the event website as Supporting Member
Sponsorship agreement must be submitted by November 1, 2024, to ensure inclusion in NPD event on November 13, 2024
• Admission for 8 individuals to the NPD Strolling Dinner with reserved seating at the NPD Awards Ceremony on November 13, 2024, at The Henry Ford
Contributing Member
$500
• Highlighted as Contributing Member at the NPD Dinner & Awards Ceremony on November 13, 2024
• Name recognition on the event website and social media announcement as Contributing Member
Sponsorship agreement must be submitted by November 1, 2024, to ensure inclusion in NPD event on November 13, 2024
• Admission for 2 individuals to the NPD Strolling Dinner with reserved seating at the NPD Awards Ceremony on November 13, 2024, at The Henry Ford
