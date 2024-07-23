Leave Your Mark at OPCS: Creative House Drawings and Vibrant Home Mosaics

2323 S Park Ave

Tucson, AZ 85713, USA

Family Registration
free
Only 1 registration needed per family. With Tucson Family Volunteers (a 501(c)(3) organization), all you have to do is register for a project, show up on the day of the project + volunteer. Family Volunteers to successfully complete a particular give-back project. Including takeaway snacks for the Kid Volunteers!
Join the Waitlist!
free
If the project is full, please complete the form below to join this project's waitlist. We'll contact you should tickets become available.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing