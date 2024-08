We had so much fun last year, we thought - Let's do it again! We invite you to join us at our 3rd Annual Bowling fundraiser event. Come to bowl, meet people, and make friends. We will raffle some great basket donations and have light refreshments as well. Pike Lanes in Southampton, PA. Hope to see you there!

IMPORTANT: On the checkout page under the summary please make sure you change the "Support the 100% free platform we use" to OTHER and $0 unless you don't mind donating to Zeffy!