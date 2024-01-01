An Evening With Semi Bird

Indulge in an unforgettable evening with us at our exclusive fundraising dinner, where we're honored to welcome Semi Bird, alongside the captivating Kerry French, rallying behind a cause dear to our hearts: the future of Washington. Discover why Semi is the people's choice for Governor, savor a mouthwatering barbecue feast curated by Smokehouse BBQ, and relish in the camaraderie as we unite for a purpose-driven night.

Your ticket grants you access to a full barbecue dinner with all the trimmings, complemented by a diverse bar menu available for table service.

Plus, seize the opportunity to win incredible prizes in our exciting raffle, with tickets exclusively available during the event and winners announced on the spot. Let's make waves together and leave a lasting impact on our beloved Washington!