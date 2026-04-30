Sponsorship Packages

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About this event
2026 Calendar Year Package
• Recognition in our Team Spotlight Series with priority rotation
Spotlight highlights team progress, milestones, and meaningful team moments
• Placement on our websites home page & supporters page
• Top placement on any hosted event signage
• Verbal recognition at all hosted events
• 3–4 social media acknowledgements per season
• A personal thank-you gift from the team
• End-of-season thank-you social media group post
• Recognition by the team in our Team Spotlight Series throughout the season
Spotlight Series highlights team progress, milestones, meaningful team moments and YOU!
• Placement on our websites supporters page
• Placement on any hosted event signage
• 2–3 social media acknowledgements per season
• A personal thank-you gift from the team
• End-of-season group thank-you post
• Placement on our websites supporters page
• 1–2 social media acknowledgments per season
• A personal thank-you gift from the team
• End-of-season group thank-you post
$
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