Twisters 2.0 Boosters

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Twisters 2.0 Boosters

About this event

Sponsorship Packages

11526 Rhody Dr

Port Hadlock-Irondale, WA 98339, USA

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

2026 Calendar Year Package

Recognition in our Team Spotlight Series with priority rotation

Spotlight highlights team progress, milestones, and meaningful team moments

Placement on our websites home page & supporters page

Top placement on any hosted event signage

Verbal recognition at all hosted events

3–4 social media acknowledgements per season

A personal thank-you gift from the team

End-of-season thank-you social media group post

Silver Sponsor
$600

• Recognition by the team in our Team Spotlight Series throughout the season

          Spotlight Series highlights team progress, milestones, meaningful team moments and YOU! 

• Placement on our websites supporters page

• Placement on any hosted event signage 

• 2–3 social media acknowledgements per season

• A personal thank-you gift from the team

• End-of-season group thank-you post

Bronze Sponsor
$300

•    Placement on our websites supporters page
•    1–2 social media acknowledgments per season
•    A personal thank-you gift from the team
•    End-of-season group thank-you post

Add a donation for Twisters 2.0 Boosters

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