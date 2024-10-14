Harvard--Radcliffe Club of Worcester Memberships 24-25
Membership
$40
Dues are a modest $40, which secures membership. Members receive discounted rates to Club sponsored events, and early invites to events where seating is limited.
Membership + Book Prize
$75
If you’d like to sponsor a Harvard Book Prize for a local high school of your choice the price is an additional $35. This is another Club tradition, which presents the Harvard Prize Book to outstanding local high school students in recognition of their scholastic and person achievements. The Prize is present at the chosen school’s award or graduation ceremony.
Book Prize
$35
If you'd like to sponsor a book, but would not like to pay dues to join the Club- please elect this choice!
