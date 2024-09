Welcome to Clover Cafe!





Clover Cafe is available before school and will have snacks for our hungry high schoolers available for purchase. This program is being run/led by our Occupational Course of Study program and by some of our CGS Grizzly students. This program provides our students with an opportunity for "on the job training" and "snacks" that have been requested from our high school students. Shout out to Mrs. Clark and our EC Department for making this opportunity available.