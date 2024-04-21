Gala Admission includes: Entry into the 2nd Annual Evolve KidsCare Gala, Hors Dourves, Silent Auction, entered to win a Door Prize and On-site Parking at 100 Light St (Photo ID required for garage access)
Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
Platinum Sponsorship includes: 10 Complimentary tickets to Gala, Reserved Platinum Sponsor table , Recognition at event & on social media, Logo shared on Evolve KidsCare website & emails, 1 table for marketing materials to share at the gala, and 2-3 min speaking opportunity at Gala during remarks.
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Gold Sponsorship includes; 6 Complimentary tickets to Gala, Reserved Sponsor table, Recognition at event & on social media, Logo shared on Evolve KidsCare website & emails, and 1/2 table for marketing materials to share at the gala.
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
Silver Sponsorship includes; 4 Complimentary tickets, Reserved Sponsor table, , Recognition at event & on social media , Logo on Evolve KidsCare website and 1/4 table for marketing materials to share at the event
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
Bronze Sponsorship includes: 2 Complimentary tickets to the gala, Reserved sponsor table, Recognition at event and on social media, and logo shared on Evolve KidsCare website
Photo Booth (Suggested Donation)
$5
Full Bar Drink Ticket
$16
Drink tickets available for full bar beverage options other than the included beer & wine
