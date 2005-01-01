There has been lots of blood,sweat and tears with a large dose of love put into this project. One of kind Skoolie, ready for all your adventures. This tiny blue dream is ready to go where ever you like. It is set up for off the grid or any RV Park and everything in between.





Description:





Exterior: The bus has been painted Tranqulio Blue as the base color. I has a 36" platform (Deck) welded to the frame that is perfect for hauling 1 or 2 motor cycles depending on the size, 3 to 4 dirt bikes, several mountain bikes or electric bikes and much more. There are 4 undermount tool boxes to hold all kinds of gear. There is a built in slide out ramp for bikes to go on platform. There are 4 small lights one on each corner and Large light on front and medium on back. You can defentliy light up the whole campgroung if you like. It also has sides, rare and front cameras with monitors inside to get a 360 view around the bus. It has a 10 foot manual awning that is easy to roll out. It has a double outlet on side under awning to plug in what ever. It has an RV plug in and water regulator to fill tank. It has a 6.5 ton electric winch that is connected to bumper, but for best use needs to be welded to frame. On the roof it has the 500W solar system with a ladder to get to. Underneath it has the gray water tank with a drain valve that you can connect a hose too as well.





Interior: You feel like you enter a beautiful old school cabin. I reused amazing wood from a house the we remodeled that was built in 1911 to build cabinet doors, soda and storage boxes under sofa. Also to build closets and many other storage departments that you can see in pictures. It has lots of counter space with deep sink and 2 burner gas cooktop. I also built in the microwave and toaster oven for when you are plug in at RV Park or anywhere else. The sink and faucet are black along with microwave and toaster oven. The sofa also has extra drawers under the armrest and 2 large storage boxes underneath that also help to make a second bed. There is a custom shelve with a rail that goes around the majority of the bus interior. In the back there is a full size bed that sits under the 12 volt AC and heat system and rooftop fan the push air in or out. There are 2 closets at the foot of the bed that has a hanging dresser with mult drawers. There is also a closet that can be used for a shower/toliet combo. I currently have a roll up cabinet that has tons of storage that fits in the space perfect. Up front there is a metal first aid cabinet and 2 other built in cabinets. At the stairs there is additional storage as well.









Year: 2005

Color: Tranqulio Blue

Make/Model: Ford Blue Bird E450 Dually

Engine: 7.3L Powerstroke

Transmission: Automatic

Fuel: Diesel

Miles: 83,696 (Barley broken in)













1. ACOPOWER 500 Watt Solar Panel Kit, 5PC 100W Polycrystalline Off-Grid System Solar Kit for RV Home Marine +40A MPPT Controller+Z-Brackets+Y Connectors+Solar Cables+Cable Entry Housing, including 4 marine (rechargeable) batteries.

2.XWJNE Power Inverter 3000 Watt Pure Sine Wave 12V DC to 110V/120V AC 6000 Watt Peak with Remote Control and LED Display 2x2.4A USB Charging Ports & 3 AC Outlets Dual Cooling Fans Inverter

3. Spartan Power Smart Dual Battery Isolator 12V 140A Voltage Sensitive Relay VSR

4. 200 Amp Circuit Breaker with Manual Reset for Car Marine Trolling Motors Boat ATV Manual Power Protect for Audio System Fuse, 12V-48VDC, Waterproof

5. WUPP Boat Marine Fuse Block Panel with LED Warning Indicator Damp-Proof Cover - 12 Circuits with Negative Bus Fuse Box Holder Screw for Car Marine RV Truck DC 12-24V, Fuses Included

6. Ampper Battery Switch, 12-48 V Battery Power Cut Master Switch Disconnect Isolator for Car, Vehicle, RV and Boat (On/Off)

7. NOCO GCP1 15A AC Port Plug, 125V Power Inlet Socket, and Waterproof Electrical Outlet Receptacle Box with 16-Inch Integrated Outdoor Extension Cord

8. 12-Way Fuse Block With ground, 12 Circuit ATC/ATO Fuse Box Holder with negative bus, Protection Cover & LED Light Indication, Bolt Terminals, 70 pcs Stick Label, For Auto Marine, Boat,With 24 pcs Fuse

9. AIBOO Linkable Under Cabinet LED Lighting 12V Dimmable Puck Lights with Wireless RF Remote Control, Hardwired & Wall Plug in for Kitchen Mood Lighting

10. Led Lights for Bedroom 100 ft (2 Rolls of 50ft) Music Sync Color Changing RGB Led Strip Lights with Remote App Control Bluetooth Led light Strip

11. Leisure LED 5 Pack RV LED Ceiling Double Dome Light Fixture ON/Off Switch Interior Lighting for Car/RV/Trailer/Camper/Boat DC 11-18V Natural White 4000-4500K 48X2835SMD

12. Nilight 6 Gang ON Off Rocker Switch Panel 12V Voltmeter Dual USB Charger Cigarette Lighter Socket

13. Kohree 5 Gang Rocker Switch Panel 12V Waterproof Toggle Switch Panel Led Aluminum Digital Voltmeter Display QC 3.0 Dual USB Charger Port DC 12/24 Volt Socket

14. Nilight 2 Pack Car Cigarette Lighter Socket DC 12V Waterproof Power Outlet Adapter Replacement with Terminals Wires and Screws

15. USB Outlet Receptacle, UL-listed 4.2A TR Ultra-fast USB Charging Receptacle 2 USB Ports Receptacle Charger, 15A Wall Receptacle Outlet with Wall Plate

16. Nilight - ZH003 20Inch 126W Spot Flood Combo Led Light Bar 4PCS 4Inch 18W Spot LED Pods Fog Lights

17. LED Light Bar Nilight 42Inch 240W Spot Flood Combo LED Driving Lamp Off Road Lights LED Work Light

18. Rohent RV Backup Camera Upgraded HD 1080P Rear View Camera System 7'' Monitor 30 Mins Easy Installation Infrared Night Vision Waterproof

19. Universal 12V electric conditioner, dual use cold and hot/TPC electric heating function 12 volt dc air conditioner

20. Maxxair (00-04000K 12V Roof Top Fan/Vent

21. SHURFLO (183-029-14 Chrome Wall Mount Filler/Regulator

22. Fresh and Gray Water Holding Tank | Combo Pack | RV Water Holding Tanks | Camper Holding Tanks - BPA Free (30 Gallon & 42 Gallon)

23. SHURflo Industrial Pump - 198 GPH, 115 Volt, 1/2in., Model# 2088-594-154

24. BESy Kitchen Faucet with Three-Function Sprayer Head, Matte Black Finish, Single-Handle, 10-Inch Deck Plate, Brass Material

25. Hotis Bar Sink Undermount, Small Kitchen Sink, Black Bar Sink, Rv Otdoor Stainless Steel Wet Bar Prep Sink, 15 X 17 Inch Single Bowl

26. 12" Gas Cooktops, 2 Burner Drop-in Propane/Natural Gas Cooker, 12 Inch Stainless Steel Gas Stove Top Dual Fuel

27. COMFEE' CFO-CC2501 Toaster Oven, 25 L, Black

28. 700W Black Microwave

29. AC-DK 12500lbs Electric Winch Water Proof IP67 Recovery Winch 12V DC Black Color with Steel Rope Including Overload Protection, Winch Dust Cover and Wireless Remotes

30. Stromberg Carlson 139.21 LA-401 Universal Exterior RV Ladder

31. Hanging Closet Organizer 7-Shelf, Upgrade Hanging Shelves for Closet with 6 Removable Drawers & Side Pockets, Hanging Shelf Organizer

32. Custom wave print cushions for sofa.

33. Custom Kitchen cabinets

34. Custom roll up storage cabinet with mult size drawers.

35. Under sofa deep drawer storage, also to make second bed.

36. Full size mattress w/ mattress cover

37. Custom built surround upper shelve

38. Several custom built storage and shelving.

39. Pioneer bluetooth stero with additional 12" subwoofer and amp.

40. BougeRV 12 Volt Car Refrigerator Dual Zone, Portable Freezer Fridge APP Control, CRD35 (35L) Compressor Freezer Fridge 12V/24VDC 110~240V AC

41. Exterior large undermount tool, undermount jeep box, 2 custom metal storage boxes, slide out ramp for platform.

42. Exterior plugs.

43. Spare tire under platform

44. 10 foot manual roll out awning



