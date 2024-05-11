05/11 Texas Storm Track Meet (Register ASAP due to Capped Events)

2024 TEXAS STORM ANNUAL YOUTH TRACK MEET

Saturday, May 11th, 2024

Pearland High School (The Rig)

3775 S. Main St.

Pearland, TX 77581

Enhanced Timing Results Provided by AdkinsTrak Timing Associates, Inc.

6:30 am Gate Opens

7:30 am Meet Start Time: All Racewalks

7:45 am Coaches Meeting

8:05 am Running Events

8:30 am Field Events

Admission: $14 athletes - $12 spectator - 5 and under are FREE

NO REFUNDS WILL BE ISSUED

Running Event Schedule:

1500m/3000m Race Walk 9 - 10 up

3000m (max 24/div) 11 - 12

80mH/100mH/110mH 11 - 12 up

800m (max 48/div) 11 - 12 up

4 x 100m All

400m (max 96/div) All

50m Future Track Stars - 5 and under (time permitting)

100m 8 - under, 9 - 10, 11 - 12

200m (max 96/div) 13 - 14 up

1500m (max 30/div) All

4 x 400m All





Field Event Schedule:

Long Jump (2 pits) All

High Jump 9 - 10 up (oldest to youngest)

Shot Put All

Discus 11 - 12 up

Mini/Aero Jav (following Discus) 8 - under, 9 - 10, 11 - 12

Order of events will run from youngest to oldest unless noted otherwise.

Teams are responsible for leaving the grounds and bleacher areas clean.

NO parents will be allowed on the infield.

Tent set-ups are allowed in the designated areas only

Hydration will not be provided by the Host team

Restrooms and Food Trucks will be available.

Athletes, Coaches, Officials, Spectators, Vendors, and Volunteers, are attending and/or participating in this track meet at their own risk.

Texas Storm Youth Track Club and USATF assume no liability for Covid-19 related cases or other injuries.