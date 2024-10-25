Break Free from Ancestral Patterns Workshop - Atlanta (1)

WHAT TO EXPECT? You likely already sense that your story, your relationship with money, didn't start with you. It is ancient, woven with centuries-long threads—stories rich with joy and pain. Hidden within these stories are memories, or codes, that have silently shaped your destiny. These codes are the unseen forces guiding the path you walk today. In this workshop, we will travel through time, not to visit past lives, but to unlock the mystery of your present one.

WHAT TO EXPECT? You likely already sense that your story, your relationship with money, didn't start with you. It is ancient, woven with centuries-long threads—stories rich with joy and pain. Hidden within these stories are memories, or codes, that have silently shaped your destiny. These codes are the unseen forces guiding the path you walk today. In this workshop, we will travel through time, not to visit past lives, but to unlock the mystery of your present one.

seeMoreDetailsMobile