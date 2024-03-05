Roaring Into the 20s - Dueling Piano Gala

Join us for a fun night of dueling pianos, amazing food, beautiful views and good company. This event will take place at the Hualapai Mountain Resort Event Center.





This will be a black tie event. 1920's attire is encouraged but not required.





We are excited to come together as a community to support Cornerstone Mission. While it is unfortunate we must raise funds under these circumstances, we are excited to once again see our wonderful community come together to support such a great cause and to have a great time doing it!





All tickets include entrance to dueling piano performance, dinner, dessert bar. There will be a cash bar and silent auction. If you have a silent auction item you would like to donate, please reach out to Leah at [email protected].





Please find our sponsorship letter here. This letter fully explains the situation.





We look forward to seeing you!





Hosted by Mohave Homes and Hualapai Mountain Resort. A big thank you to our sponsors:





Preston Investments

Geo Group

QC-Mobile

TLC Construction

Hope Haven

Yavapai Gas

Better Together Counseling

Hometown Heating and Air

Triple J Ranch

Turner Hill Properties

United Real Estate Group

Graszer Garage Door

PJH Construction

Taco Bell







