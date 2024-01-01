Membership 2024

The Finders Club is a non-profit organization whose goals are to established locate and find housing for low-income families.

We also help families who are in need of clothing or furnishing we also provide job training and placement. We also help with spiritual guidance and counseling.

Through our partners and sponsors we are proud to have been servicing our community since 1992. Through grassroots programs we have helped hundreds of families throughout the Metro Detroit area as well as assisting in countless areas in the suburban areas from Farmington to Berkeley.

In cooperation with our partners at My World Miyzaan's house of paints LLC we are making a commitment to increase our productivity and open up new platforms to be able to help even more we are very thankful for your donations your support and recommendations we are elated to be able to work with you and whoever you refer thanks again from

Esa Miyzaan Founder.