Kolby Cooper In Concert, benefiting 3:11

Rent out the rooftop and enjoy a private bar and catering. This is perfect for a company who wants to treat up to 40 employees to a VIP night out. 80 drink tickets included. A banner with the company logo will be included to display at the event. (See "more details" tab for seating map.)
Purple Sponsor
$8,000
This semi-private set-up tucked away by the bar is perfect for enjoying time with your group! This sponsorship comes with four tables to accommodate up to 32 people, as well as 64 drink tickets and dinner. A banner with the company logo will be included to display at the event. (See "more details" tab for seating map.)
Yellow Sponsor
$2,500
If you are looking to jam out with your favorite people and have a good time, this one’s for you! The yellow sponsorship includes a table that seats up to 8 close to the band, 16 drink tickets, and dinner. (See "more details" tab for seating map.)
Blue Sponsor
$1,500
Kick back and enjoy your night with friends, coworkers, or family. This sponsorship includes a table that seats up to 8 people, 8 complimentary drinks, and dinner. (See "more details" tab for seating map.)
Pink Sponsor
$800
Enjoy the evening under a stunning wooden pergola. This sponsorship will include a table for up to 8 people, 8 complimentary drinks, and dinner. (See "more details" tab for seating map)
Green Sponsor
$500
Take in a gorgeous waterfront view, with a wooden high-top table for up to 8 people. This sponsorship will also include dinner. (See "more details" tab for seating map)
General admission
$45
General Admission on the lawn only. Does not include dinner or drinks. Enjoy a lovely water view while being entertained by some of the best live music around. *Lawn chairs optional*
