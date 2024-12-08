Monday Night Class - 8/12/24 | 6:00 PM

VOICE with Justin Mazzella | 6:00-8:00 PM | Ages 12+





All classes are pay-what-you-will. (Suggested donation of $10 per class)





Is pop/rock a style you enjoy? Or is it one that feels scary to tackle? Wherever you are in your singing journey, we can’t hide from adding those pop/rock songs into our repertoire! Picking the right one can be tricky, and sustaining this particular style in the healthiest way can also prove challenging. Join me in a Pop/Rock Masterclass where we will define what Pop/Rock even is and what elements of it are most important to work on, go over some ways of picking the right songs for our book, and cover some tactics on how to sustain this particular style healthily!



