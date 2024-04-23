Shri Navpad Aayambil Oli - Chaitra Maas @JUSBA

JUSBA Sangh is pleased to arrange the Aayambil Tap first time during Shaashvati Navpad Aayambil Oli from 15th April to 23rd April 2024.





Navpad Aayambil Oli is a nine-day - auspicious festival that occurs twice a year, once in the Fall and once in the Spring. During this time, Jains worship the Navpad (the nine supreme entities).





Aayambil Tap is a Mangalik tap - it falls under the intense category of Rastyag tap. During Aayambil tap, Tapasvi eats one meal during a day which is without Fruits, Vegetables, Spices, and six Vigais.





This is a great opportunity to sponsor the first Shaasvati Aayambil Oli Tap. With a small amount, you will get an incredible Laabh.