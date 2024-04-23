Logo
Shri Navpad Aayambil Oli - Chaitra Maas @JUSBA

1069 Serpentine Ln, Pleasanton, CA 94566, USA

JUSBA Sangh is pleased to arrange the Aayambil Tap first time during Shaashvati Navpad Aayambil Oli from 15th April to 23rd April 2024.


Navpad Aayambil Oli is a nine-day - auspicious festival that occurs twice a year, once in the Fall and once in the Spring. During this time, Jains worship the Navpad (the nine supreme entities).


Aayambil Tap is a Mangalik tap - it falls under the intense category of Rastyag tap.  During Aayambil tap, Tapasvi eats one meal during a day which is without Fruits, Vegetables, Spices, and six Vigais.


This is a great opportunity to sponsor the first Shaasvati Aayambil Oli Tap. With a small amount, you will get an incredible Laabh. 

