The Redfield Fire Fighters Association Inc
2024 Redfield Fire Side by Side Event

808 1st St, Redfield, IA 50233, USA

The Redfield Firefighters Association is having their annual side by side ride event on September 14,  2024. Registration is open at 10:30 with the ride commencing at 11:30. Ride will start and end in Redfield. All wheels are welcome, there will be a live band starting at 6:00pm and food truck onsite.(Deardorf’s Highland Cattle Food Truck) We will draw for the side by side raffle at 7:00pm. Locations will be: Shootouts Dexter, IA; Ruby's Stuart, IA; Dexter Legion Dexter, IA; Westside Bar Grill Earlham, IA and finish in Redfield. 

