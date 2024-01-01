2024 Redfield Fire Side by Side Event

The Redfield Firefighters Association is having their annual side by side ride event on September 14, 2024. Registration is open at 10:30 with the ride commencing at 11:30. Ride will start and end in Redfield. All wheels are welcome, there will be a live band starting at 6:00pm and food truck onsite.(Deardorf’s Highland Cattle Food Truck) We will draw for the side by side raffle at 7:00pm. Locations will be: Shootouts Dexter, IA; Ruby's Stuart, IA; Dexter Legion Dexter, IA; Westside Bar Grill Earlham, IA and finish in Redfield.