This 2024 Executive Speaker's Series Event, that features some of the top leaders in our Government Finance and Budgeting is brought to you by the "National Forum for Black Public Administrators" (NFBPA) Chicago Chapter Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 8 a.m. Join us as we host a dynamic panel of finance and budgeting professionals. Our C-Level panel speakers will discuss their career paths in public administration and the challenges facing finance leaders within government.