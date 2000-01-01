ShakesBeer: A Brewery Tour Presented by Lumen Rep | Bold City Brewery

* PLEASE NOTE - THIS IS FOR THE BOLD CITY BREWERY PERFORMANCE*
(Note: Ticket includes 1 beverage of your choice)
The wildly popular off-kilter interactive Shakespeare sampler that toured local breweries in Lumen Rep’s inaugural season is back! Part Shakespeare, part interactive storytelling and part brewery tour, ShakesBeer: A Brewery Tour is an inventive foray into the world of the Bard that tackles theatre, art and craft brews at a breathtaking pace. This retooling of the popular show features a rotating ensemble of actors with new scenes, new tricks, and new surprises. Somewhat improvised and interactive, this slightly inebriated Shakespeare performance shines a light on scenes from some of Shakespeare’s most well-known plays while seamlessly flowing into an interactive show where the audience can be spectators, participants, beer drinkers … or all three!
CAST:
Jas Abramowitz
Josh Andrews
Rina Hajra-Gjoka
Katie Johnston
Amy Love
Nicole Maahs
Hayley Smith
Christopher Watson
PRODUCTION TEAM:
Director | Brian Niece*
Stage Manager | Faith Rautter
Production Design | Claire Cimino
Production Manger | Kristin Livingston
* Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.
DATES
SUNDAY OCTOBER 6 AT 4 PM- OUTDOOR PERFORMANCE