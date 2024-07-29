Shop Miles Davis

We wanted to show Miles in his aura of Black Excellence and found embroidering his image with a chenille, wooly hair effect matched his uniqueness and pride. Along with an inspiring message from Miles in the back, reminds you that this piece isn’t a souvenir. COTTON CUT & SEWN AVAIL: 2 Small, 1 Med, 1 Large, 1 XL,

We wanted to show Miles in his aura of Black Excellence and found embroidering his image with a chenille, wooly hair effect matched his uniqueness and pride. Along with an inspiring message from Miles in the back, reminds you that this piece isn’t a souvenir. COTTON CUT & SEWN AVAIL: 2 Small, 1 Med, 1 Large, 1 XL,

seeMoreDetailsMobile