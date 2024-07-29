Shop Miles Davis

Mash Up Camo T-shirt item
Mash Up Camo T-shirt
$50
This piece mergers 2 ideas the way Miles merged genres of creativity. His face is embedded in the Camo to show the fighting spirit he displayed to protect his art. 100% Cotton 2 into 1 Mash Up Effect Miles Face Embed in Camo AVAIL: 2 Small, 2 Med, 1 L, 2 XL, 2 XXL Unisex Fit
Miles Davis Image item
Miles Davis Image
$50
This piece simply Miles 100% Cotton Miles Face AVAIL: 3 Small, 2 Med, 1 Large, 1 XL, Unisex Fit
Birth of Cool Hoodie item
Birth of Cool Hoodie
$110
The triple ‘C’ Look… Cool, Clean, Crisp COTTON 3D RUBBER PRINT AVAIL: 2 Small, 2 Med, 1 Large, 3 XL, Unisex Fit
Miles Davis Red Hoodie item
Miles Davis Red Hoodie
$125
We wanted to show Miles in his aura of Black Excellence and found embroidering his image with a chenille, wooly hair effect matched his uniqueness and pride. Along with an inspiring message from Miles in the back, reminds you that this piece isn’t a souvenir. COTTON CUT & SEWN AVAIL: 2 Small, 1 Med, 1 Large, 1 XL,
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing