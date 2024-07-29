Shop Miles Davis

This piece mergers 2 ideas the way Miles merged genres of creativity. His face is embedded in the Camo to show the fighting spirit he displayed to protect his art.
100% Cotton
2 into 1 Mash Up Effect
Miles Face Embed in Camo
AVAIL: 2 Small, 2 Med, 1 L, 2 XL, 2 XXL
Unisex Fit
Miles Davis Image
$50
This piece simply Miles
100% Cotton
Miles Face
AVAIL: 3 Small, 2 Med, 1 Large, 1 XL,
Unisex Fit
Birth of Cool Hoodie
$110
The triple ‘C’ Look… Cool, Clean, Crisp
COTTON
3D RUBBER PRINT
AVAIL: 2 Small, 2 Med, 1 Large, 3 XL,
Unisex Fit
Miles Davis Red Hoodie
$125
We wanted to show Miles in his aura of Black Excellence and found embroidering his image with a chenille, wooly hair effect matched his uniqueness and pride. Along with an inspiring message from Miles in the back, reminds you that this piece isn’t a souvenir.
COTTON
CUT & SEWN
AVAIL: 2 Small, 1 Med, 1 Large, 1 XL,
