Virtual Test Run

Test Event





Get ready to lace up your sneakers and join us for a fantastic 5/10k Run for Wellness that's not just about crossing the finish line, but crossing barriers in mental health. Run, walk, or jog with us as we stride together in support of our incredible mental health support group.



For those who donate a minimum of $50, we've got a special treat for you - a FREE souvenir shirt to commemorate this inspiring day. And if you're looking for more ways to show your support, don't miss our merchandise and shirt sale.



Let's turn miles into smiles and make a difference together. Come join the fun, and let's run for a brighter tomorrow!