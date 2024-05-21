Pebble Beach Golf Trip Raffle

(3) nights in (2) Forest View rooms at The Inn at Spanish Bay, Golf for 4 players, including carts on: The Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course & the Links at Spanish Bay. *Golf Carts are complimentary for our guests. Caddies are not included _________________________________________________________________________________ 2nd Place- 2 rounds of golf for 4 players and accommodations for 2 nights at American Dunes Golf Club All proceeds to benefit the Folds of Honor Northern Ohio Chapter Winning Ticket will be selected on September 30th live on video.

