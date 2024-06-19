Join us at the 3rd Annual FREEDOM RIDE: Car & Bike Show with Sound Competition! 🚗🏍️





🗓️ **Date:** Wednesday, June 19, 2024

📍 **Location:** Reedy Fork/Rocky Creek Community Park, 931 S Garrison Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680





🍰 Sweet HoneyLou 1887 will be there with our delicious baked goods, showcasing our new Cake Cups! Don't miss out!





FREEDOM RIDE is a charity motorcycle convoy celebrating JUNETEENTH with a victory ride through the Greenville/Upstate area, leading to a soulful Car & Bike show featuring the best old schools, muscle cars, imports, exotics, and custom bikes.





- 🏆 Car & Bike Show starts at 5 PM

- 🎶 Live DJ and Entertainment

- 🍽️ Food, Vendors, and Mobile Cigar Trailer

- 🎉 Fun activities: Spades, Corn Toss, Bouncy House for Kids

- 🔊 Sound Competition at 7 PM





### Trophies for:

- 1st and 2nd Place

- Best In-Show





⏰ "KICKSTANDS UP" at 6 PM @ Love Story Church auxiliary parking lot near Haywood Rd.





Come out and support this amazing event while enjoying our mouthwatering treats. We can't wait to see you there!